Experts look at ways to improve lake levels after historic flooding

MADISON, Wis. - Consistent rain has our lakes persistently above their maximum level, and the threat of flooding isn’t over, according to Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. Dane County, which oversees Lake Mendota, is exploring a long-term solution to reducing the increased lake levels, but it will be months before we know what the solution is.

East Johnson liquor store Cork N’ Bottle stocks wine, booze, beer and now sandbags. The store is located just a few blocks away from Lake Mendota. Owner Bob Hemauer put up the sandbags in August after historic rain caused severe flooding on the isthmus.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Hemauer said of the August event. “We had no idea what was going to happen.”

A month and a half later, the flood damage has totaled $3.9 million in the city of Madison, according to the mayor’s office. A recent streak of rain in our area still has the community on edge.

“It’s been raining a lot, and driving into work today, the lake levels did not look encouraging,” Hemauer said.

Ken Potter, professor emeritus of engineering said the flooding could become 10 times worse if the water levels don’t go down and we are hit by a major storm and consecutive days of rainfall.

“Let’s recognize that we missed three storms that could’ve hit us," Potter said. "The one that hit in August really hit mostly to Middleton and the west."

If it feels like this is a more precarious problem than before, you're right. Potter said two dominant factors are to blame for increasing lake levels: bigger rain events and urbanization. Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

“Most people attribute those rain increases at least in part to climate change, and the other part is urbanization,” he said.

Instead of soaking into the earth, water runs off the concrete into storm sewers and into our lakes.

In the 1970s, when Lake Mendota’s levels were set by the Department of Natural Resources, urban development in Madison was half of what it is now, according to Dane County.

Dane County officials are now exploring the idea of formally asking the DNR to reduce the minimum level. There also looking into other solutions. Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

“Not every alternative is a good thing, depending on what lake you're on, it may negatively impact you, or it positively impacts you,” explained John Reimer

One option to solve flooding is to improve flow down the Yahara Chain. Ways to do that including cutting weeds, which in one case study increased movement on the Yahara Chain by 2.5 times. Dredging out sediment and removing other obstructions are also options.

“Weed, sediment, bridges and some other structures retard the movement of that water and if you let water move from Mendota to Monona and it doesn't clear the lakes you're going to see it at Monona, Wabesa and Kegonsa,” Potter said.

Potter said abruptly lowering the lake levels is not the answer.

“The amount of water coming into the system can't drain very freely, and even though we talk about lowering the lakes, we can't really do that. They fill up very quickly,” Potter said.

The Dane County board approved a task force that will look at how to handle the lake levels. They’ll make an official recommendation in March.

For an interactive look at our lake levels, click here.