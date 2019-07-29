Expect delays and congestion at Verona Road, lane reductions all week

MADISON, Wis. - Drivers should prepare for congestion and delays at Verona Road as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation moves into the next phase of construction.

Short-term lane closures are scheduled on Verona Road south of the Beltline from Sunday night through Friday morning.

Southbound Verona Road will be limited to two lanes from Sunday night to Tuesday night. Two lanes will remain open in each direction between the Beltline and Raymond Road. Crews will shift to the northbound side of Verona Road on Wednesday morning. Two lanes will be open there until Thursday night.

The DOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead, be alert to lane shifts and be prepared for morning and afternoon rush-hour delays.

Crews are performing polymer overlays on the Verona Road Bridge over the roundabout and frontage road system. A polymer overlay is a type of treatment that enhances safety and durability of a bridge deck by waterproofing and increasing traction on the driver surface, according to the DOT.

The treatment also helps protect against damage to pavement during the winter months.

Remember to slow down, avoid tailgating and eliminate distractions while driving.



