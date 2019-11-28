Expect a quiet Thanksgiving holiday, but another storm will impact Wisconsin this weekend

MADISON, Wis. - The Thanksgiving holiday should be mostly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the middle 30s. A few flurries are possible in the afternoon. The flurries may mix with freezing drizzle Thursday night into early Friday morning, as temperatures are expected to dip just below freezing. No major travel impacts are expected.

Another storm system will affect much of the Midwest from Friday through the rest of the holiday weekend. Rain and snow will develop by Friday afternoon and continue into Friday night. As temperatures fall to near freezing later Friday evening, there may be some minor snow accumulations of an inch or two, mainly north of Madison, before temperatures warm later Friday night to change most of this precipitation to rain by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be windy with occasional light rain in the morning, diminishing to some spotty showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower 40s.

The rain should begin to mix with snow later Saturday night as colder weather moves into Wisconsin behind a cold front. The mix of precipitation will change to light snow on Sunday afternoon as temperatures slowly fall through the 30s. The light snow could lead to an inch or two of accumulation on Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, mainly north of Madison, and could be blown around by strong winds. This could lead to travel issues at a time many people will be on the roads heading home after the holiday weekend.

The snow will end Sunday night and will be followed by several days of quiet weather, with partly sunny skies and temperatures very close to average high temperatures in the middle 30s.

It you are planning travel through the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, please pay special attention to the latest forecasts and be prepared to adjust your plans accordingly.

