Expanded lanes of Verona Road in Fitchburg to open this weekend

MADISON, Wis. - Construction crews are putting final touches on Verona Road between Raymond Road and County PD/McKee Road in Fitchburg this weekend.

According to a release, crews will work throughout the weekend and shift traffic onto the new lanes under Williamsburg Way and over County PD. There will be overhead signs to help motorists navigate the area.

To help with the traffic shifts, there will be lane restrictions over the weekend. One lane will be closed along Verona Road southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The closure will start again at 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. Northbound Verona Road will also be one lane from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Crews are planning to close the southbound Verona Road ramp to Williamsburg Way between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Starting Saturday morning, three lanes will be open for southbound Verona Road traffic.

From 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one lane will be closed on Verona Road northbound. By Monday morning, three lanes will be open for northbound traffic.

"We greatly appreciate the public's continued patience during the project," said John Vesperman, WisDOT Verona Road project chief. "We also value the ongoing partnership with the Verona Road Business Coalition to keep businesses involved throughout the project. We encourage everyone to travel on the new lanes and visit the local businesses."

The Verona Road Project is expected to be fully complete in fall 2020.

