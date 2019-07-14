BREAKING NEWS

Exeter fire totals house, leads to $400,000 in damages

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 12:11 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:11 PM CDT

EXETER, Wis. - A house in Exeter was totaled after a fire caused $400,000 in damage Sunday morning.

The Belleville Fire Department was dispatched at 4:26 a.m. after reports of a residential structure fire.

According to a Facebook post from the Belleville Fire Department, the family's dog alerted the homeowners to the fire. The family found out the fire was near the front of the house. 

The entire family and dog made it out safely, and none of the firefighters were hurt.

Dane County dispatch said the fire was fully extinguished by 5:30 a.m. The fire's cause is still unknown.

The Belleville Fire Department is currently accepting cash and gift card donations to help the family. 

