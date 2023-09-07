MADISON, Wis. — As many Madison students began their first week of school, U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona toured Vel Phillips Memorial High School on Thursday, talking to school officials and local politicians about the work they are doing in Madison.
Cardona also spoke exclusively to News 3 Now about his visit to Madison, which comes amid a national "Raise the Bar" tour to tout the Biden administration's education policy.
News 3 Now: I want to ask a little bit about you. Obviously, coming from a teacher to now Secretary of Education, what was it like getting that call from the Biden administration?
Sec. Miguel Cardona: It was great. I was with my wife and kids, when he actually called me to offer me the position — I interviewed the day before. It was just you know, surreal, right? It was bigger than me. It was really, you know, a testament to the sacrifice of the parents, my grandparents, and just my values of keeping students at the center. It was it was an honor to be asked to serve, and it's been an honor to serve.
N3N: You're making this trip across the country, why Wisconsin? Why stop in Madison?
Cardona: This program here, what we saw here, we're trying to raise the bar around a lot of the things that we know we need to do in this country. Academic achievement — we need to do a better job, and we need to make sure mental health supports are better, we need to make sure we have a qualified teacher in every classroom. We need to improve pathways, including college and career pathways, and they're doing that exceptionally well here in Madison. And we wanted to come lift the program up and bring attention to what it looks like when it's done right.
N3N: What are you taking away from your trip to Wisconsin here (besides cheese curds, hopefully)?
Cardona: You know, what I'm taking away is that it's everyone's responsibility to get it right. When we talk about college and career pathways, I think across the country, people are realizing that it shouldn't be four-year college or bust, that we need to provide students with options when they graduate. And it could be that they find a career in an industry that's growing in their community, and then they continue to college. It's not one or the other, right?
And then it's all of our responsibility to be at the table. So we have our two-year colleges at the table, and we have our four-year colleges at the table. They understand that when students graduate high school with options, one of the options might be the to join the workforce and continuing education, that they have to be malleable and make sure that they meet the students where they are. It's an exciting opportunity across the country to give not only our students, but our adults... high-paying careers that are going to become available with a lot of legislation that was recently passed at the federal level.
N3N: So obviously, you have a Democratic president and a Republican House of Representatives. I'm curious what the tenor is like, especially when it comes to those discussions around education and funding for the federal budget.
Cardona: You know, we all agree that we need to be there for our students' mental health. We all agree that pathways to college and career is something that we should be working together on. And, you know, obviously given it's an election year, there are some that want to stay in the headlines by bringing up distractions or trying to make things divisive.
But at the end of the day, we want the best for our kids and that has no party line to it. People want the best for children. For us, the budget we're putting forward supports literacy, numeracy, it supports mental health support for our students, it supports pathways. There are some that are wanting to cut education funding or privatize education. To me that's worsening the system, and making it so that we have federal dollars or public dollars going toward private tuitions. A lot of students lose out on them.
N3N: Anything else you want to share with our viewers?
Cardona: What I want to share is, you know, this bus trip is really to promote our "Raise the Bar," lead the world strategy, where we're focusing on our plan to improve education across our country. It engages families that engages educators around academic excellence, mental health support for students, and really being innovative and giving them more opportunities — not only for college, but also for careers that exist. We also focus on making sure fixing a broken loan system and making higher education more accessible and more affordable to our students. Imagine if we unlock the potential of our country by opening doors to college for more students we'll be in better shape.
