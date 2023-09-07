U.S. Department of Education secretary visits Madison

MADISON, Wis. — As many Madison students began their first week of school, U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona toured Vel Phillips Memorial High School on Thursday, talking to school officials and local politicians about the work they are doing in Madison. 

Cardona also spoke exclusively to News 3 Now about his visit to Madison, which comes amid a national "Raise the Bar" tour to tout the Biden administration's education policy. 