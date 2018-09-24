Excited customers line up for Ha Long Bay reopening

by Julie Andrews Pho and egg rolls from Ha Long Bay

MADISON, Wis. - A line formed outside Ha Long Bay Monday, as excited fans waited to eat at the restaurant for the first time in four months.

The Southeast-Asian bistro closed four months ago after an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man crashed into the building. The restaurant was evacuated and closed due to structural damage.

Restaurant regulars said that the establishment was sorely missed during its closure.

"There's no food like it. It's just very hearty," said customer Madeline Wimmer. "I don't know how to explain it. It's been in Madison so long and the atmosphere is so nice. But there's something about the food that's so magical."

According to the restaurant's website, they have been missing their customers and are excited to once again be open.