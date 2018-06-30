Excessive Heat Warning continues into Saturday

MADISON, Wis. - Scorching temperatures did not hold back as the weekend got underway in southern Wisconsin.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect throughout southern Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Saturday. However, that doesn't mean temperatures will be cooling down anytime soon as the hot and humid weather is expected to continue into next week.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s Saturday, with very humid conditions producing afternoon heat index readings between the upper 90s and 110 degrees.

Alert Days in the forecast through Sunday.

A weak cold front will move into northwestern Wisconsin Saturday night,and should move through the state on Sunday. Humidity levels are expected to remain high along the front, so there may be a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm Saturday night and Sunday, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.