Ex-Wisconsin DOT secretary criticizes Walker over roads

DOT Secretary Mark Gottlieb

MADISON, Wis. - A former Wisconsin transportation secretary is criticizing Gov. Scott Walker for suggesting the state could save money by declining to add lanes when it rebuilds roads.

Republican Mark Gottlieb says Walker has been "increasingly inaccurate" in describing Wisconsin's highway system.

Walker contends people may drive less in the future. But the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Gottlieb notes traffic has been increasing since the 2008 recession.

Walker campaign spokesman Austin Altenburg blamed former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle for shifting money from roads to schools. The funds Doyle and lawmakers transferred out of the transportation fund have since been paid back.

Gottlieb served as Walker's transportation secretary from 2011 to 2017. He's is the third former top aide to Walker to speak out against the Republican governor in recent months.

State Superintendent Tony Evers, who is the Democratic nominee facing Walker in November, said the governor "had his chance," and that it's time for a change.

"Scott Walker had eight years of opportunities to make good on the promises he’s made to the people of Wisconsin. But today, more and more Republicans who’ve worked directly with Walker are coming out of the woodwork to say, ‘Enough is enough.’" Evers said in a statement.