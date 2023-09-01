Meagan Wolfe

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, left, has become the scapegoat of election deniers, conspiracy theorists and those disillusioned with the result of the 2020 election, despite a lack of evidence that she mishandled the election. Here, she is seen during a September 2018 meeting of the Elections Commission with Commissioner Dean Knudson. (Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch)

 Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch

This story was originally published by Wisconsin Watch.

On Nov. 4, 2020, Meagan Wolfe hosted a virtual press conference to provide updates about Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results and answer questions about how the election was conducted. 

Wisconsin Elections Commission

In a procedural move, the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s three Democratic members abstained on a vote to renominate Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe and advance her appointment to the state Senate, citing a recent Supreme Court case. At issue are many of the commission’s decisions during the 2020 election, with blame misplaced on Wolfe. Here, Wolfe, top left, is seen with members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission in a screenshot from a teleconference meeting on April 10, 2020.
Dan Knodl

Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, chairs the Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection and held a public hearing about the renomination of Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Aug. 29, 2023, despite conclusions from the attorney general and Legislative Council that she did not obtain the necessary votes. Knodl, pictured at the hearing, said he would not “abdicate” his authority. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Kathleen Bernier

Former state Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, speaks during a media briefing on growing threats to election professionals in Wisconsin, held at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Dec. 13, 2021. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)
Ann Jacobs

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs speaks during a Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection hearing about the nomination of Meagan Wolfe on Aug. 29, 2023, in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison, Wis. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Wisconsin Elections Commission pamphlet

A person holds a pamphlet with information against the nomination of Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe during a Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection hearing on Aug. 29, 2023, in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison, Wis. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Wisconsin Elections Commission hearing

The Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection hearing, held on Aug. 29, 2023, wrapped up without a vote and some expect Wolfe’s legal status to be a matter for the courts. Here, Wisconsin Elections commissioner Ann Jacobs speaks during the hearing. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)