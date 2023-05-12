MADISON, Wis. -- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will be this spring's commencement…
MADISON, Wis. -- UW-Madison's spring commencement ceremonies are this weekend, bringing thousands of people to downtown Madison. Even if you aren't among the people celebrating a graduation this weekend, there are still some things to know when it comes to travel and congestion downtown.
Here are the details about this weekend's events to help you plan your travel and avoid some headaches:
Friday, May 12
What: Doctoral, MFA and Medical Professional Commencement Ceremony
Where: Kohl Center
When: 5:30 p.m.
There is no ticketing at the Kohl Center for the ceremony, and seating is first-come, first-served. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
What: Bachelor's, Master's and Law Commencement Ceremony
Where: Camp Randall Stadium
When: Noon
There is no ticketing at Camp Randall Stadium for the commencement ceremony -- seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates to the stadium will open at 10 a.m. Guests can enter at Gates 1, 7, 8 and 9. Food and beverages will not be allowed to be carried into the stadium.
A shuttle will be at the stops listed at the map every 10 minutes, and some shuttles will be wheelchair-accessible.
Traffic near the Kohl Center on Friday evening and Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday can expected to be congested and slow as graduates and their families arrive for the ceremonies or walk around the downtown area for pictures.