Everyone OK after lake cruise gets caught on Lake Monona in severe thunderstorm

MADISON, Wis. - A group from Greater Insurance Services got stuck in the storm on Lake Monona Thursday while on a Betty Lou Cruise.

All 33 people from the group got to shore OK, but they said the captain of the boat was hit by a canopy that blew off and broke the captain's chair.

The outing had been previously scheduled, and at the start Sherri Gjermo said the weather looked fine.

Then the storm blew in.

Happy group photo after a scary day on the water. This crew out on a work retreat got caught on Lake Monona during Thursday's severe thunderstorms. 🌩️🌊Luckily everyone is OK - and now they have a story the whole office is a part of! #News3Now pic.twitter.com/F4Rzcbx5dh — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) June 28, 2019

"We could see it coming across the water," Gjermo said. "We didn't even have seconds to think about it. Literally, we all just kind of got up and thought we were going to get wet, but it all turned ugly."

The captain tried to get them to land before the wind knocked over the canopy on top of the boat.

"The scary part was when the heavy wind hit the boat and the canopy blew over and maybe off," said Mary Bliesener, another employee on the cruise. "That knocked the captain over. It broke the chair."

After that, the captain had to drive them back from his knees. Ambulances waited for them on shore, but Giermo and Bliesener said everyone refused treatment.

The group from Greater Insurance Services is in good spirits about the situation, saying the crew handled it well.

"It's all fun and games now, but at the time we knew we were on little Lake Monona," Gjermo said. "It was going to be OK."

She said the office will have a story to tell for a long time, and they plan to go back out again.

Betty Lou Cruises did not return a request for comment.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.