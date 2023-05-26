Workers at a Madison Starbucks allege attempted union-busting by the company ahead of next week's union election.

MADISON, Wis. -- Workers at the State Street Starbucks allege attempted union busting by the company ahead of next week's union election.

Employees at the State Street location filed a petition to unionize on April 18 and will vote on whether to make the union official next Thursday.

