MADISON, Wis. -- Ulfrica Talley has a lot to be proud of.
It's easy for her to talk about her accomplishments. The challenge is talking about the things she isn't proud of. That story starts in Chicago.
"I was born in Chicago, Illinois," Talley said. "I had an excellent childhood, beautiful parents, great work ethic. My goal was always to be in the nursing field."
But like many teenagers, she clashed with her parents.
"When you're growing up in Chicago, and you have that those strict parents, my mother being a pastor, they have rules and regulations," Talley said. "I just didn't like being told what to do. So at a young age, I was out on my own. I got to experience being homeless, moving from house to house, sleeping in abandoned buildings, sleeping in cars."
In her early twenties, she got pregnant.
"My daughter's father was there, was an excellent father, but he passed when she was two," Talley said. "A few years later, I met my son's father had a son and a lot of that came with a lot of emotional things like domestic violence."
After years of suffering abuse, she left Chicago and her abuser for Madison. It was here that she met her husband. For 20 years, they've loved each other through many tests of their relationship, but none more impactful than a drunken fight one November night in 2003 that would change Talley's life.
"Even though physically that was an adult, it was still that little girl that had been through so many different things and was so full of anger and rage," Talley said. "All of these things played a factor in that behavior, you know, with me getting into an altercation with my husband. What I thought was to do was to run, grab this knife, stab this person, you know, you're not going to hurt me, you're not going to harm me, you're not going to beat me. I'm going to get this knife, and I'm going to protect myself."
Her husband walked away with a few stitches. Talley walked away with a felony conviction.
"These are the things that I did I take full ownership in, that my husband has forgiven me, I have forgiven me, we are still together," Talley said.
Talley tried to move on. She went to anger management and parenting classes and started the process of going back to school. But still, the felony conviction hung over her head, and that dream of becoming a nurse felt miles away."
"Certain jobs didn't want to hire me because of the things that I had on my back," Talley said. "Certain apartments, did not want to give me a chance at living at their apartment. It was so hard for me to go back to school to further my education."
That's where the Urban League of Greater Madison comes in. Talley learned about their expungement clinic where people with criminal records that stand in the way of their progress can get free legal help to erase them.
"A person is just not the worst thing that they've ever done right and should not just be held to that forever," said volunteer attorney at the expungement clinic Alexander Lodge.
Through the expungement clinic, Talley was connected with Lawyers for Learners, an organization that helps people get free legal representation to remove barriers to education.
"It was really recognizing that helping people remove barriers to the justice system, I was really key to helping people remove barriers to education and employment," said Rebecca Rapp, a founding member of Lawyers for Learners. "Lawyers are really, really expensive. A lot of times, people have had really, really bad experiences, if any, with the legal system. And the legal system is really made for lawyers, not people who are not lawyers. There's a lot of Latin and fancy terms. It's an adversarial system, it's not really a friendly place for people."
They connected Talley with Legal Action Wisconsin, another non-profit that provides free legal services for those in need. There, she was able to start the long, complicated process of wiping her record clean. Wisconsin's strict expungement laws meant Talley really only had one option.
"For someone like Ulfrica who had a felony conviction back in 2004, she's completely foreclosed from our expungement process, because of the nature of the just the type of conviction that's there," Lodge said. "The pardon process, particularly in the state of Wisconsin, is one that is often the only reentry tool that's available for so many people that have felony records."
Under Governor Scott Walker, no one in the state of Wisconsin was ever given a pardon. But when the Governor's office changed hands, Talley's chances started looking up. She applied for a pardon, but the process wasn't easy.
"It was extremely hard because it was a lot of questions," Talley said. "It was a lot of things that they needed to do that you do didn't know how, I didn't know how. And also, the most important part about it is that it hurt, because it dredged up all of those old terrible things that I had done, that I had moved past."
But the pain was worth it. In 2022, almost two decades after her original conviction, Governor Tony Evers issued a pardon for Talley.
"Not only did I just scream and shout and jump for joy, I praise it was so forever grateful and thankful that finally, my time is here," Talley said.
Now, she's finished school and is working as an in-home caregiver. And thanks to a lot of healing and hard work, she's on her way to fulfilling that little girl's dream of becoming a nurse.
"Everybody deserves a second chance," Talley said. "And no matter what nobody says, even though you have a background, you can still change it."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.