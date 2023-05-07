St. Croix deputy Kaitie Leising

CREDIT: St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers and Sheriff's offices around the state are mourning a St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy who officials said was shot and killed while on duty Saturday evening.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said Sunday that 29-year-old Deputy Kaitie Leising was shot and killed while responding to a report of a drunk driver in a ditch.