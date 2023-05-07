In a release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said Leising asked 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson to perform field sobriety tests before returning to his vehicle.
The DCI said Johnson was reluctant to take the test and, after about eight minutes of speaking with her, drew a gun and shot her. Officials said Leising returned fire three times but did not hit Johnson before he ran away.
DCI officials said a law enforcement officer saw Johnson in a wooded area near the scene about an hour after Leising was shot. The officer heard a gunshot and saw Johnson fall to the ground. Officials said no law enforcement officers fired their weapons while searching for Johnson. A handgun was found near the area where Johnson was found dead.
DCI officials said there is no further threat to the community and an investigation is ongoing.
Knudson said Leising joined the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office last year after serving with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota.
"Our love and condolences go out to the family of Katie Leising and all those with whom she served," Knduson said. "We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched."
Gov. Evers and his wife Kathy expressed their condolences in a Twitter post Sunday, calling Leising's death a "tragic loss."
Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in grieving the St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in Glenwood last night. We are praying for the officer’s loved ones, colleagues, and the surrounding community and keeping them in our hearts as we mourn this tragic loss.
Sheriff's offices around Wisconsin posted similar messages on social media, including the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
"We ask that you keep the family and friends of the deputy in your thoughts and prayers," a post read. "Also, keep the law enforcement community in St. Croix County in your thoughts as well."
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office called Leising's death "heartbreaking and sad."
"Another brave hero killed for just doing her job," a Facebook post said. "We are so proud of all the men and women that wear that badge and go out every day to protect our communities."
Wisconsin Professional Police Association Executive Director Jim Palmer said Leising is the fourth Wisconsin law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty this year. This is the most line of duty deaths the state has seen in one year since 2000.
