Evers vetoes bill allowing schools to release parents' names
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have allowed public schools to release the names of students' parents and guardians in student directories.
Evers vetoed the measure Thursday, citing privacy concerns.
Opponents had argued that allowing people to obtain the names of students' parents was an invasion of privacy that could lead to unintended consequences. Supporters argued it was a minor change and it didn't make sense that schools couldn't list the names of students' parents on directories.
Schools must inform parents of what is considered directory data and provide them an opportunity to opt-out. Directory information currently includes such basic information as students' names, addresses, birthdates and phone numbers.
The Legislature approved the Republican-sponsored bill on voice votes.
