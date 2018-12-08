Evers' statewide budget tour to begin Tuesday

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - On Saturday, Governor-elect Tony Evers announced he will begin seeking public input on his proposed state budget through public listening sessions across the state.

He is calling it the Building the People's Budget tour.

According to a news release, Evers, along with Lieutenant Governor-elect Mandela Barnes, will begin the tour on Tuesday in Green Bay followed by a session in Milwaukee the next week. Evers will inherit a $1 billion budget shortfall when he assumes office in January.

“I invite Wisconsinites to share their ideas with us on how we can tackle the problems we face and improve our state. Through this process we are going to hear directly from the people and build a budget that reflects the values and priorities of the citizens of Wisconsin,” Evers said in the news release.

The Building the People's Budget schedule is below:

December 11, 4:30PM-6:00PM: Green Bay, University of Wisconsin Green Bay, Phoenix Room. 2420 Nicolet Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311. Register for Green Bay session at this Green Bay link.

December 12, 12:00PM-1:30PM: Wausau, Wausau Labor Temple. 318 South Third Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401. Register for the Wausau session at this Wausau link.

December 18, 12:00PM-1:30PM: La Crosse, American Legion Post 52. 711 6th St South, La Crosse, WI 54601. Register for the La Crosse session at this La Crosse link.

December 19, 4:30PM-6:00PM: Milwaukee, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County Volunteer Center. 200 West Pleasant Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212. Register for the Milwaukee session at this Milwaukee link.

