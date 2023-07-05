Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces the signing of the state budget on July 5, 2023 after making "substantial changes" to the Republican-authored spending plan.

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers signed the next two-year budget Wednesday morning, striking out 51 provisions from the GOP-authored bill with his powerful line item veto pen.

The nearly $100 billion bill landed on his desk Friday, including a $3.5 billion income tax cut that Republican lawmakers authored, as well at $32 million in cuts to the University of Wisconsin System over diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.