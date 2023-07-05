MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers signed the next two-year budget Wednesday morning, striking out 51 provisions from the GOP-authored bill with his powerful line item veto pen.
The nearly $100 billion bill landed on his desk Friday, including a $3.5 billion income tax cut that Republican lawmakers authored, as well at $32 million in cuts to the University of Wisconsin System over diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Evers does say he is making significant improvements to the budget--indicating there will be some line item vetoes.
Evers said last month that he would consider vetoing the whole budget with the UW System cuts included, but he walked his own comments back during a news conference Wednesday, saying he would not abdicate his responsibility to sign the budget.
"There are those who would have me veto the entire budget to send the Legislature back to the drawing board and ask them to start from scratch," Evers said. "Redoing this entire budget would mean abandoning priorities and ideas that I've spent four years advocating for."
The Republican budget-writing committee's cuts would have eliminated 188 DEI positions from the UW System as well as cutting $32 million in funding. The governor cannot add funding back into the budget, but he vetoed the position cuts allowing those 188 employees to keep their jobs.
The governor also scrapped part of the $3.5 billion income tax cut Republicans included in their budget. The governor had called for tax cuts targeted for those making less that $100,000 or couples making less than $150,000.
His vetoes eliminated the tax cuts for the state's top two income tax brackets, keeping the tax cuts in place for those making less than $25,000.
Reaction from Republican lawmakers to the vetoes was mixed, with some applauding the governor for signing the GOP-authored legislation.
Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, who sits on the Legislature's budget writing committee said the governor's would have consequences for Wisconsinites.
"“Last year Governor Evers campaigned on Republican tax cuts; now that he’s been re-elected, he shows his true colors," Testin wrote. "The Governor’s partial veto of the legislature’s tax cut hurts taxpayers, hinders Wisconsin’s ability to attract new talent, and stifles our potential for growth."
