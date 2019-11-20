Evers signs bill setting 5-year minimum for OWI homicides
MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed a Republican bill that stiffens penalties for drunken drivers who kill someone.
The measure creates a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for anyone convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Judges can sentence someone to less than five years if he or she finds a compelling reason.
The state Department of Corrections estimates the change will generate $525,100 in additional operating costs annually.
Evers signed the bill Wednesday.
The bill's chief Senate sponsor, Republican Alberta Darling, said in a statement that someone who kills someone else deserves a sentence that provides justice for the victim's family.
