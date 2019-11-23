Evers signs bill defining autocycles, setting fees
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that defines autocycles in state law and establishes registration fees for the vehicles.
Autocycles are three-wheeled vehicles that seat one or two people.
The Republican-authored bill defines autocycles as vehicles with three wheels in contact with the ground, seating that doesn't require straddling and a steering wheel. The bill establishes a $45 annual registration fee.
Evers signed the bill privately Friday.
According to a state Department of Transportation estimate, 1,030 vehicles that fit the autocycle definition are currently registered in Wisconsin as motorcycles for a $23 biennial fee. That fee generates about $11,845 annually.
The department projects it will cost about $160,000 to re-program computers to implement the $45 fee and create autocycle license plates. The new fee should generate about $46,350 annually.
