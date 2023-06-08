Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers State of the State address 2023

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers during his annual State of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 (WISC-TV/Channel 3000).

MADISON, Wis. — The weeks-long standoff over how to provide state aid to local governments, which threatened to upend the biennial budget process, appears to be over as Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have reached a tentative deal. 

Lawmakers sent Evers their "last, best offer" Wednesday night, according to a release from Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's office. That offer included allowing Milwaukee city and county governments to raise a local sales tax themselves, avoiding a referendum vote. 

Tags