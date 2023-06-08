MADISON, Wis. — The weeks-long standoff over how to provide state aid to local governments, which threatened to upend the biennial budget process, appears to be over as Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have reached a tentative deal.
Lawmakers sent Evers their "last, best offer" Wednesday night, according to a release from Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's office. That offer included allowing Milwaukee city and county governments to raise a local sales tax themselves, avoiding a referendum vote.
Thursday afternoon, Evers' office said he and Republican leaders from both chambers "have reached a tentative compromise regarding shared revenue." That compromise, Evers' office said in a news release, is contingent on a number of factors, "including a historic investment in K-12 schools and education."
"Gov. Evers and Republican leaders negotiated throughout much of last night to reach a compromise on shared revenue that includes a 20 percent increase in support to communities of every size statewide," the release said.
In a joint statement, LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the plan would also help grow the state's school choice program.
“When these bills become law, every local government and school in the state will see a significant increase in available resources. Wisconsinites will benefit from better roads, increased school funding and enhanced public safety – including required investments from local governments in police, fire and EMS," LeMahieu said in the statement.
We haven't heard much from Republican leaders. I happened to run into @SenatorDevin in the Capitol halls who, similar to yesterday, did not want to chat about the details of the plan sent last night.
Wisconsin's largest city became a central sticking point of the negotiations. With Milwaukee facing insolvency, a city's version of bankruptcy, state leaders voted to allow Milwaukee city and county to raise a local sales tax. The debate was over whether to require that tax to go before the voters as a referendum, or to allow city and county government to approved the sales tax on their own.
The agreement would allow the city to implement a 2% sales tax, and the county to increase its sales tax to 0.9% (current law allows counties to have an existing 0.5% sales tax). Both would have to be approved by a two-thirds vote by the city council and county board.
CBS 58 in Milwaukee initially reported the details of the plan, which was shared with local leaders in Milwaukee.
The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee is set to take up Thursday the budgets for the departments of Transportation, Corrections, Justice, Safety and Professional Services, and Administration. Born said Wednesday the committee would have to postpone work on Transportation while the local funding deal was reached.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.