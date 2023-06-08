MADISON, Wis. — The weeks-long standoff over how to provide state aid to local governments, which threatened to upend the budget process, appears to be over as Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have reportedly reached a deal.
Lawmakers sent Evers their "last, best offer" Wednesday night, according to a release from Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's office. That offer included allowing Milwaukee city and county governments to raise a local sales tax themselves, avoiding a referendum vote.
Evers and GOP leaders agreed to the deal in principle, according to reporting from WisPolitics.com, with final details still being worked out on Thursday.
CBS 58 in Milwaukee initially reported the details of the plan, which was shared with local leaders in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin's largest city became the central sticking point of the negotiations that promise to raise state aid to cities and counties by at least 15%.
With Milwaukee facing insolvency, a city's version of bankruptcy, state leaders voted to allow Milwaukee city and county to raise a local sales tax. The debate was over whether to require that tax to go before the voters as a referendum, or to allow city and county government to approved the sales tax on their own.
The agreement would allow the city to implement a 2% sales tax, and the county to increase its sales tax to 0.875% (current law allows counties to have an existing 0.5% sales tax). Both would have to be approved by a two-thirds vote by the city council and county board.
Republican leaders had said a lack of agreement on the local funding plan would stall ongoing work on the state budget. Rep. Mark Born, the budget committee's co-chair, told reporters Wednesday that his committee would stall work after this week without an agreement.
The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee is set to take up Thursday the budgets for the departments of Transportation, Corrections, Justice, Safety and Professional Services, and Administration. Born said Wednesday the committee would have to postpone work on Transportation while the local funding deal was reached.
