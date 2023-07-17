Gov. Tony Evers on Monday reiterated his calls for state lawmakers to do more to help fund child care providers, warning that failing to do so would be a "major calamity" for Wisconsin's economy.

Speaking at Smart Start Daycare in Montello, Evers stressed the importance of continuing the pandemic-era Child Care Counts program to help providers keep their doors open. The governor proposed spending $340 million to make the program permanent as part of his biennial budget proposal, but the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee removed that provision from the final budget.