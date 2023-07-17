MONTELLO, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers on Monday reiterated his calls for state lawmakers to do more to help fund child care providers, warning that failing to do so would be a "major calamity" for Wisconsin's economy.
Speaking at Smart Start Daycare in Montello, Evers stressed the importance of continuing the pandemic-era Child Care Counts program to help providers keep their doors open. The governor proposed spending $340 million to make the program permanent as part of his biennial budget proposal, but the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee removed that provision from the final budget.
Doing nothing, Evers warned, would not only harm child care providers and children but also the state's economy by taking working parents out of the workforce to care for their children if providers are forced to shut down.
News 3 Now asked Evers if he was considering calling a special session to address child care funding, to which he said he hasn't made a final decision.
The Democratic governor noted past special sessions -- including those called to address abortion rights and gun control measures -- have gone nowhere in the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate, "but if it comes to that, we'll do that."
"The bottom line is there's no way that we can say, 'Oh, we don't have the money.' We do have the money and we can help the places like this stay in business and most importantly provide that background and education that these kids need," Evers said.
Evers also told reporters he hasn't heard back from members of the budget-writing committee about a request he submitted in late June to use remaining federal relief dollars to fund the program.
