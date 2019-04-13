Evers proclaims April 12 'Mike Leckrone Day'

Photo credit: Gary Smith, UW Band

MADISON, Wis. - As you might be able to tell from the constant stream of emotional farewells, University of Wisconsin Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone is a beloved figure, but this latest adieu is surely a special honor.

According to a Facebook post, Gov. Tony Evers took a backstage visit before Leckrone's last weekend of UW Varsity Band concerts before his retirement to inform him that April 12, 2019 will be immortalized as "Mike Leckrone Day."

82-year-old Leckrone has led the band for 50 years, and will be stepping down at the end of the academic year.

"It's going to be packed with emotion," Leckrone told News 3 Now, reflecting on saying goodbye to the program. "It will be hard, but I think it’s going to be one of those moments I’ll remember for the rest of my life. There may be a moment of sadness, but there will also be great joy."

Leckrone's illustrious career is marked by memories of bombastic concerts, football tradition and glamorous sequined jackets.

Leckrone was also honored earlier in the week with a new Babcock ice cream flavor. Between that and Evers' proclamation, there may be no two higher honors the state of Wisconson can bestow.

