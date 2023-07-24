Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers continue to push for additional financial support to help child care facilities once federal pandemic-era aid runs out.

PORTAGE, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers continue to push for additional financial support to help child care facilities once federal pandemic-era aid runs out.

During a visit to The Learning Tree Child Care Center in Portage Monday afternoon, Evers repeated his warnings that the state's economy could take a hit if child care centers don't see more state support. Between providers struggling to pay workers competitive wages and parents potentially being forced out of the workforce to care for their kids, the governor warned inaction could have significant ripple effects.