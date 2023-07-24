PORTAGE, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers continue to push for additional financial support to help child care facilities once federal pandemic-era aid runs out.
During a visit to The Learning Tree Child Care Center in Portage Monday afternoon, Evers repeated his warnings that the state's economy could take a hit if child care centers don't see more state support. Between providers struggling to pay workers competitive wages and parents potentially being forced out of the workforce to care for their kids, the governor warned inaction could have significant ripple effects.
"The message I have for everybody, frankly, is that if we don't take seriously what's going to happen to child care in the state of Wisconsin going forward, we're going to be in a world of hurt," he said.
Evers, a longtime educator, had proposed spending $340 million to continue the pandemic-era Child Care Counts program that helped providers keep their doors open, but Republicans on the state's budget-writing committee removed the funding from the biennial budget before it reached the governor's desk.
Since signing the budget earlier this month -- with a "substantial" number of line-item vetoes -- the governor has made multiple stops around the state to push for more child care funding. Last Monday, he made similar remarks during a stop at a daycare facility in Montello.
