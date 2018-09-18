News

Evers challenges Walker to drop lawsuit targeting health law

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor Tony Evers is challenging Republican Gov. Scott Walker to drop a lawsuit seeking to repeal the national health care law known as "Obamacare."

Evers argues in the video challenge posted Monday that removing Wisconsin from the 20-state lawsuit would be the best way to ensure that protections for people with pre-existing health conditions remain in place.

The Affordable Care Act guarantees that people with pre-existing conditions can purchase health insurance. The lawsuit would do away with that protection.

Walker has said that while he wants to repeal Obamacare, he also wants a state law to protect those with pre-existing conditions. The Legislature rejected Walker's call earlier this year to pass such a bill.

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch calls the video a "political stunt," promising that as long as she and Walker are in office pre-existing conditions will be covered.

