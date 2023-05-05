MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers announced two new appointees to the state's Natural Resources Board Friday, including a UW-Madison doctoral fellow.
Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings and Jim VandenBrook will fill vacancies left by two former appointees on Monday. Evers also reappointed Viroqua dairy farmer Paul Buhr, who joined the Board in January, for another term.
"The work of the Natural Resources Board is essential to the health and prosperity of our state," Evers said. "We are thrilled to have each of these well-qualified, motivated individuals on the board."
Jennings, a citizen of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, is a HEAL Earth Partnership doctoral fellow at UW-Madison and an associate director of the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute at Northland College.
He served two terms as a member of the Bad River Tribal Council and was director of public information for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission. He served on Evers' Task Force on Climate Change in 2019.
VandenBrook was executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association from 2012 to 2018 and also worked with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
In addition to farming, Burh was president of Heartland County Co-op and a board member for Holstein Association USA. He is a former member of the Wisconsin Technical College System Board.
