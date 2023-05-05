Natural Resources Board appointees

CRDIT: Governor's Office

MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers announced two new appointees to the state's Natural Resources Board Friday, including a UW-Madison doctoral fellow.

Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings and Jim VandenBrook will fill vacancies left by two former appointees on Monday. Evers also reappointed Viroqua dairy farmer Paul Buhr, who joined the Board in January, for another term.