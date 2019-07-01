BREAKING NEWS

Evansville police chief to retire after 30 years of service

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - After three decades of service, Evansville's police chief is retiring.

A Facebook post announced Chief Scott McElroy's decision.

He's been with the department for more than 30 years and lived in the Evansville community before taking over as chief.

Fellow officers are remembering McElroy as a man who cares about his community.

It's unclear when his final day will be. 

