Evansville police chief to retire after 30 years of service
EVANSVILLE, Wis. - After three decades of service, Evansville's police chief is retiring.
A Facebook post announced Chief Scott McElroy's decision.
He's been with the department for more than 30 years and lived in the Evansville community before taking over as chief.
Fellow officers are remembering McElroy as a man who cares about his community.
It's unclear when his final day will be.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- State employee killed in incident at Volk Field, Dept. of Military Affairs says
- Crews fight barn fire in Lafayette County
- Foster dad of near decapitated cat starts foster network, giving other animals second chance at life
- Madison Water Utility asks for rate increase, what this could mean for your water bill
- Final farewell for fallen Milwaukee police officer
- Evansville police chief to retire after 30 years of service