Evansville man arrested for using stolen credit card at Walmart, police say

Janesville Police Department Jeffrey Taylor

Janesville Police Department Jeffrey Taylor

JANESVILLE, Wis. - An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday after admitting to numerous crimes, including using credit cards that were taken in burglaries, officials said.

The Janesville Police Department released four photos Tuesday showing a person of interest in two reported burglaries on Janesville’s east side.

Late Tuesday night, 37-year-old Jeffrey M. Taylor contacted Janesville police, and eventually admitted to numerous crimes, including the two burglaries in Janesville.

According to a news release, in both cases the burglaries occurred during the night while the homeowners were asleep and a burglar got in through unlocked doors.

Police said wallets and purses were stolen. Shortly after the burglaries, stolen credit cards were used at Walmart.

Taylor faces tentative charges of two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.