Evansville firefighters support local lemonade stand

Evansville Fire District Facebook page

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Members of the Evansville Community Fire District stopped to support a local lemonade stand after responding to a call Saturday.

In a Facebook post from the Evansville Fire District's Facebook page, Lt. Bill Castonguay is seen buying refreshments from the "young entrepreneurs."

