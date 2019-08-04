Evansville firefighters support local lemonade stand
EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Members of the Evansville Community Fire District stopped to support a local lemonade stand after responding to a call Saturday.
In a Facebook post from the Evansville Fire District's Facebook page, Lt. Bill Castonguay is seen buying refreshments from the "young entrepreneurs."
