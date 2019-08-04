LIVE NOW

Evansville firefighters support local lemonade stand

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 02:25 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 02:28 PM CDT

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Members of the Evansville Community Fire District stopped to support a local lemonade stand after responding to a call Saturday. 

In a Facebook post from the Evansville Fire District's Facebook page, Lt. Bill Castonguay is seen buying refreshments from the "young entrepreneurs."

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved.


