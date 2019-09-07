Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Evansville community discusses how it handles sexual misconduct after allegations at the high school Evansville community discusses how it handles sexual misconduct after allegations at the high school

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Allegations of sexual misconduct by an Evansville high schooler have sparked a communitywide discussion in the city.

The Evansville Community School District superintendent said he has heard concerns from parents, but for student privacy reasons he can’t go into detail about any investigation the school district might be conducting now.

“If it’s a school issue, or if a concern comes to us, we take every concern seriously,” said Superintendent Jerry Roth. “We investigate every concern that comes to us, and we follow our policies and procedures so that we are consistent with every concern that does come our way.”

Parents have posted on the area Facebook page saying a high school student has been engaging in sexual misconduct, though they won't go into specifics. Those posts caused more people to talk about their experience in reporting sexual harassment to the district and how they think the district handled it.

On Thursday night, community member Victoria Flynn organized a meeting to talk about these allegations and how the district and city police have handled them in the past.

“The community has kind of blown up in its concern,” Flynn said. “I felt that it was really important that the community members and parents and neighbors and police force and the administration meet together to just have an honest conversation.”

She said the conversation went well, and she’s planning more in the future.

“We want a follow-up to this,” Flynn said. “We want actual action. We're not interested in paying lip service to the conversation.”



