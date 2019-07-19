People allowed to return to their homes after Stoughton gas leak

STOUGHTON, Wis. - An evacuation is over after a gas leak Friday morning in Stoughton.

Officials with Alliant Energy said 30 homes were evacuated after a gas line was hit during a construction project near West South Street and Monroe Street.

No one was hurt and no damage was reported.

Some houses did lose power, but it was quickly restored.

