People allowed to return to their homes after Stoughton gas leak

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:22 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:04 AM CDT

STOUGHTON, Wis. - An evacuation is over after a gas leak Friday morning in Stoughton. 

Officials with Alliant Energy said 30 homes were evacuated after a gas line was hit during a construction project near West South Street and Monroe Street. 

No one was hurt and no damage was reported.

Some houses did lose power, but it was quickly restored. 

