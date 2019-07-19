People allowed to return to their homes after Stoughton gas leak
STOUGHTON, Wis. - An evacuation is over after a gas leak Friday morning in Stoughton.
Officials with Alliant Energy said 30 homes were evacuated after a gas line was hit during a construction project near West South Street and Monroe Street.
No one was hurt and no damage was reported.
Some houses did lose power, but it was quickly restored.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Gov. Evers declares state of emergency, authorizes National Guard help following downtown fires
- Dane County Regional Airport impacted by substation fire
- Janitor mixing chemicals creates 'chemical cloud,' causing Rock County Courthouse to evacuate, close
- Madison Gas and Electric believes fire at substation likely caused by mechanical issue
- Traffic delays, lights running on generators following explosion and fire at MG&E substation
- LIVE: City leaders provide update on fire at Madison Gas and Electric substation