Evacuations recommended as Wisconsin River rises in Sauk, Columbia counties

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Officials are recommending that some residents living near the Wisconsin River evacuate as water levels rise.

Sauk County Emergency Management said residents living on Levee Road and Plummer's Grove in Fairfield and Indian Trails may see water levels rise quickly, officials said. Levee Road has been closed from County Highway T to the Columbia County Line. There is no need for evacuations below the Prairie du Sac dam at this time.

According to Columbia County Emergency Management, residents in the towns of Caledona and Lewiston are also recommended to evacuate. Residents on Levee Road, Fairfield Street, and in the Blackhawk Park area may see particularily high water.

"The anticipated levels appear to be reaching historic levels," the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "This is not a time to take chances with your lives or the lives of emergency responders."

Roads are expected to become water covered, hindering first responders in case of emergency.

Residents should take thier purses, wallets, medications and pets if evacuating.

The Wisconsin River is forecast rise to 20.5 feet or more over the weekend, which is considered major flood stage, according to authorities. They expect the river to maintain this level for several days.

The Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the earthen berm system, which may be unstable and unpredictable. Experts are unsure of what might happen as water rises.

Authorities are requesting volunteers for sandbagging Sauk County. A staging area will be established at the Aldo Leopold Foundation starting at noon. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and a shovel.

The Red Cross is in the area with preplanned resources if shelter is needed.

