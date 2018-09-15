People allowed to return to their homes following brief gas leak evacuation
LAKE MILLS, Wis. - The Lake Mills Fire Department says people can return their homes after a brief evacuation Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. people near Grove Street were asked to evacuate due to a possible gas leak.
Lake Mills Emergency Medical Service is set up an evacuation shelter at the EMS center at 603 E Lake Street.
