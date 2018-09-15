News

People allowed to return to their homes following brief gas leak evacuation

By:

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 04:50 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 04:57 PM CDT

LAKE MILLS, Wis. - The Lake Mills Fire Department says people can return their homes after a brief evacuation Saturday afternoon. 

Around 4:30 p.m. people near Grove Street were asked to evacuate due to a possible gas leak. 

Lake Mills Emergency Medical Service is set up an evacuation shelter at the EMS center at 603 E Lake Street. 

 

 

 

.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration