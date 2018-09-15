People allowed to return to their homes following brief gas leak evacuation

Photo by Tim Olk

LAKE MILLS, Wis. - The Lake Mills Fire Department says people can return their homes after a brief evacuation Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. people near Grove Street were asked to evacuate due to a possible gas leak.

Lake Mills Emergency Medical Service is set up an evacuation shelter at the EMS center at 603 E Lake Street.

Lake Mills EMS is setting up an evacuation shelter for those affected by the gas leak. You can either come to the back entrance of the EMS or call us at 648-4194 and we can arrange to pick you up. Posted by Lake Mills Emergency Medical Service on Saturday, September 15, 2018

.