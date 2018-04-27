Officials say 13 people injured in refinery fire
SUPERIOR, Wis. - Officials now say at least 13 people were injured in an oil refinery explosion in the northwestern Wisconsin city of Superior.
Husky Energy refinery manager Kollin Schade said at a news conference Friday that six injured workers were taken to hospitals and seven others were treated at the scene of the Thursday fire.
He says an employee and a contractor were hospitalized overnight but are expected to be released Friday.
Essentia Health says its hospitals and care facilities in the area cared for 16 patients as a result of the incident. A man who suffered a blast injury was upgraded to good condition. Some others were treated and released for minor, evacuation-related injuries.
The evacuation order was lifted at 6 a.m. Friday in Superior, a city of about 27,000 residents near Duluth, Minnesota.
