Eugster's Farm's Sunflower Days returns

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Eugster's Farm's second annual Sunflower Days is in bloom, featuring over 15 acres of sunflowers in a variety of colors.

"Sunflowers just make you smile," owner Joe Eugster said. "I don't know what it is about it. It is a relaxing feeling in the field."

Eugster says Sunflower Days is a family project. His daughter, Kat Eugster, works in the fields to cut flowers for visitors to purchase and take home.

"Flowers are just so beautiful, and people come out here to see the flowers, but we just wanted to give them something to bring home so they can enjoy the flowers for a few days afterwards," Kat Eugster said.

Admission costs $7 and includes access to the sunflower field, walking trails, tractor rides and a petting farm. Parking is free.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.