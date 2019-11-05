Estate of man who died during Culver's robbery sues store owner

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The estate of a man who died of a stress-induced heart attack during a robbery at a Madison Culver's in 2017 filed a lawsuit against the store owner on Friday.

The Estate of Christ E. Kneubuehl, along with his daughter Jazmyne Kneubuehl, of Texas, filed a civil suit against Bulgrin Inc., which operates the Culver's restaurant at 2102 West Beltline Highway.

Jazmyne Kneubuehl and her father's estate are seeking a jury trial and damages "for the conscious pain and suffering" of Christ Kneubuehl and "special damages associated with his healthcare, death, and burial, and wrongful death and survivorship claims."

Christ Kneubuehl, 56, of Twin Lakes, was a contractor and was working on an overnight flooring project at the restaurant on June 27, 2017, when Xavier Fleming and Nicholas Ivy came in to rob the store at gunpoint. The store wasn't open, but Fleming and Ivy were able to get inside and force Kneubuehl to use a grinder tool from his work truck to cut into the safe. Other victims told police that when Kneubuehl returned from operating the grinder on the safe, he was having trouble breathing.

Nicholas A. Ivy, Xavier V. Fleming

As the robbers were unloading the safe, one of the other victims at the store told the robbers that Kneubuel had a heart condition and that he needed an ambulance, but the robber told them, "Dude is gonna have to wait," according to the complaint. The complaint said one of the robbers told the other they had to go, and noted that Kneubuel was unconscious.

According to an autopsy, Kneubuel died of a heart attack caused by stress.

The civil suit claims Bulgrin Inc. failed to take reasonable safety precautions like making sure doors would stay locked when the restaurant was closed, not posting signs saying only a limited amount of money was kept in the safe and that employees couldn't open it, failing to empty the safe at the end of business days so it wouldn't be a target for criminals and failing to be aware of crime in the area and warn contractors.

The complaint said Bulgrin Inc. didn't "take reasonable precautions to prevent armed robberies on the premises of Culver’s Restaurant, or to protect the health and safety of frequenters on site if there were such robberies, created a foreseeable risk of harm to frequenters like Kneubuehl."

In July 2017, the Todd Drive Culver's, the Culver's in McFarland and the restaurant on Cottage Grove Road on Madison's east side donated the day's sales to the Kneubuehl family. Paul Kneubuehl, Christ Kneubuehl's brother, co-owns the Cottage Grove Road Culver's.

Nicholas Ivy and Xavier Fleming pleaded guilty in August 2018 to causing Kneubuehl's death. Ivy is serving a 25-year prison sentence, and Fleming is serving a 15-year sentence.

