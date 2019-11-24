ESPN's College GameDay heading to the Battle for the Axe next week

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. - Wisconsin and Minnesota's Battle for the Axe next week is going to be the center of national attention.

The top-15 matchup for Big Ten West supremacy will be featured on ESPN's College GameDay, the network announced Saturday night.

It will be GameDay's first trip to Minnesota.

The Gophers have won 10 regular season games for the first time since 1905, while the Badgers are looking to make the Big Ten Championship to get revenge on Ohio State from a loss earlier this season.

Wisconsin beat Purdue, 45-24, on Saturday at Camp Randall to set up the winner-take-all game.

