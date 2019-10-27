Equestrian riders race in state show

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - More than 200 equestrian riders and their horses competed at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association state show Saturday and Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center.

Students in grades 6-12 competed in four divisions. Division A had up to 15 people on a team, and Division D had as few as one. Students raced for the best score in western, english, ranch or discipline rail riding.

WIHA hopes to facilitate interscholastic competition between students and encourage good horsemanship, which includes creating a healthy relationship between riders and their horses.

"There's so much that these horses teach children," said Lauren Ansay, the coach for the Johnson Creek equestrian team. "They teach them responsibility, they teach them accountability, they teach them hard work and perseverance."

Event organizers said students can face an extra challenge in horseback riding, compared to sports like tennis or basketball, because they need to form a relationship with a living animal. Ansay said one of the biggest challenges the students face is balancing the work of school and taking care of their horses.

Some high school seniors were awarded scholarships for college after an application and interview process.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.