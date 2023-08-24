Asthma-related ER visits in the US were 17% higher than expected during Canadian wildfires, new CDC study finds

Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada diminishes the visibility of the Empire State Building on June 7 in New York City. Wildfires in Canada that caused smoke to blanket parts of the United States in recent months were linked to a significant rise in emergency hospital visits related to asthma.

 David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(CNN) — Wildfires in Canada that caused smoke to blanket parts of the United States in recent months were linked to a significant rise in emergency hospital visits related to asthma.

Emergency department visits for asthma in the United States were 17% higher than expected when wildfire smoke occurred, according to a new study published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.