'Enough is enough': Family of murder-suicide victim speaks out against domestic violence

MADISON, Wis. - The family of a woman who police say was killed by her boyfriend Saturday is sharing memories of her, along with an important message.

Madison police said in a news conference Monday they believe 34-year-old Sherry Waller was killed by 39-year-old James Tony Sykes in a townhouse on the 3100 block of Webb Avenue, on Madison's east side.

"She's an amazing woman," her sister, Praviona Lawrence, said. “An amazing mother. An amazing sister and cousin.”

Waller leaves behind five children, including a 3-year-old whose birthday party Waller’s family said they planned to attend Saturday.

"It's hard. My 3-year-old niece comes up to me and says, 'Where's my momma?'" Lawrence said. "I don't know what to tell her."

Police believe Waller's death is a result of domestic violence, noting at Monday's press conference that Sykes has a criminal history with previous "domestic crimes." Chief Mike Koval said the two had been dating about a year, and didn't have any children together.

Members of Waller's family said she didn't tell them that her relationship was abusive but that she confided in a coworker.

Now, they want to do what they can in the fight against domestic violence.

"I'm a victim of domestic violence," Lawrence said. “On Sept. 29, 2010, me and my sister were stabbed by my ex-boyfriend. On Sept. 29 2018, I lost my sister exactly eight years (later). On the top, I was on the phone when my sister got shot."

Police responded to a possible death call at just after 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon to find Waller and Sykes dead with gunshot wounds. Lawrence said two of Waller's children were home at the time.

"Enough is enough," Waller's other sister, Clairissa Yancey, said. "Enough is enough when it comes to children suffering. No woman deserves this. No man, no child, nobody. Nobody deserves this, and it's sad.”

"I want people to share her story, because if it's going to help another woman have the courage to get up and leave, like Sherry, please, please," Waller’s cousin, Kimi Waller, said. “She's definitely one whose memory is going to live on. Her spirit lives on.”

Those interested in helping can visit this GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral and child care costs.