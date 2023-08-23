While the heat wave currently gripping Wisconsin means more people are running their air conditioners, energy companies say they have plenty of capacity to make sure the lights stay on despite increased usage.

MADISON, Wis. -- While the heat wave currently gripping Wisconsin means more people are running their air conditioners, energy companies say they have plenty of capacity to make sure the lights stay on despite increased usage.

In an email, MG&E spokesperson Steve Schultz said the utility "has sufficient capacity to meet the energy needs of our customers during the hot stretch that is forecast this week."