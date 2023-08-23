While the heat wave currently gripping Wisconsin means more people are running their air conditioners, energy companies say they have plenty of capacity to make sure the lights stay on despite increased usage.
MADISON, Wis. -- While the heat wave currently gripping Wisconsin means more people are running their air conditioners, energy companies say they have plenty of capacity to make sure the lights stay on despite increased usage.
In an email, MG&E spokesperson Steve Schultz said the utility "has sufficient capacity to meet the energy needs of our customers during the hot stretch that is forecast this week."
"Utilities are required to have enough generation capacity to provide power to all customers when demand for power is at its peak, or highest. For example, on the hottest day of the year when everyone is running their air conditioners," he wrote. "In Wisconsin, utilities also are required to have a reserve capacity margin above what they need to serve all customers when demand is at its peak."
Alliant Energy spokesperson Tony Palese said that company has a similar footing.
"That system's designed to meet those customer needs even on the hottest of days; we built an excess capacity to ensure we're able to meet those customer demands," he said. "We plan year-round and prepare for these types of weather situations."
While MG&E doesn't anticipate significant issues this week, Schultz said the company encourages customers "to use energy wisely to help manage their use and demand on the electric grid." Among the tips the company recommends are not using appliances like dishwashers or washing machines until later at night, turning off unused electronics and lights and using a microwave instead of a stove.