Endangered missing person alert issued for 79-year-old Racine man

RACINE, Wis. - An endangered missing person alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 79-year-old Racine man.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Cesareo Cisneros was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Howland Avenue in the City of Racine.

The release said Cisneros, who is 5 feet, 2 inches and 158 pounds, believes that he lives in Chicago and frequently walks long distances.

Cisneros may be wearing a brown winter coat, brown and black work boots and a gray hat. He only speaks Spanish and is often confused and unable to identify himself or his home address.

Any information on Cisneros' location should be shared with the City of Racine Police Department at 262-635-7811.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.