Enbridge looks to conduct surveys to move pipeline
MADISON, Wis. - Enbridge Energy is looking for permission to conduct land surveys in northern Wisconsin as it considers re-routing a pipeline out of an American Indian reservation.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports the company wants to conduct environmental surveys along a 40-mile stretch in Ashland and Iron counties to replace an existing 20-mile segment of Line 5 that runs through the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's reservation.
An Enbridge agent informed Mellon city officials Thursday that the company wants to access four parcels of city-owned property. Several area residents told Mellon aldermen that they've been approached by Enbridge agents seeking access in the last week.
Tribal members sued in July to force Enbridge to remove sections of Line 5 that through the reservation out of concerns the aging line could rupture.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Local music festival to highlight importance of exposing kids, community members to music
Next Story
3 things to know about the September Madison Night Market, back for one final time Sept. 12
Local And Regional News
- 3 things to know about the September Madison Night Market, back for one final time Sept. 12
- Week 3 of Prep Mania!
- State report shows Rock County to be in biggest need for additional housing
- Crews on scene after car drives into train in Janesville
- School district completes renovations, giving students upgraded classrooms, increasing safety
- Expect road closures, delays Sunday for Ironman Wisconsin triathlon