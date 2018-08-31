Enbridge Energy, Fond du Lac Band reach deal on Line 3

CLOQUET, Minn. - Enbridge Energy and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have reached an agreement to build the Line 3 replacement oil pipeline through the band's reservation in northeast Minnesota.

Both sides announced the agreement Friday. Financial terms are confidential.

The agreement gives Enbridge easements for six existing oil pipelines through 2039. Enbridge plans to build the new pipeline in an expanded right-of-way adjacent to existing pipelines on the reservation.

The band has also agreed not to participate in any opposition to the project, but may comment on environmental, cultural or other issues affecting the band.

Line 3 was built in the 1960s. It carries Canadian crude from Alberta through North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Opponents say the project poses risks of oil spills. Enbridge says the replacement will be safer.