Empty Shoes Memorial visualizes impact of suicide

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 10:34 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 10:35 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Suicide prevention advocates gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol today on Thursday to create an empty shoe memorial that will raise awareness of suicide in the state.

Prevent Suicide Wisconsin and the Center for Suicide Awareness displayed a pair of empty shoes for each person who died of suicide in the last year in Wisconsin.

More that 1,000 pairs of empty shoes and military combat boots were on display.

Organizers say that the memorial is an impactful way to visualize the toll of suicide.

The event is being held in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, which has been taking place throughout September.

If you or anybody you know are in distress or considering suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255

