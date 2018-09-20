Employees nearest Middleton shooting scene able to get belongings back

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Amid the chaos of the shooting, employees at WTS Paradigm, Esker and other evacuated companies had to leave behind cellphones, wallets, keys and their vehicles.

Dozens of employees gathered Thursday afternoon at the Marriott Residence Inn, where law enforcement officers interviewed them and then retrieved personal items from their buildings.

Officers escorted the employees to their building's parking lot, and they were able to drive their cars home for the first time since the shooting happened.

From 11 to 1 today, @WTSParadigm employees who need to get their cars, cell phones and other items can meet at the Marriott Residence Inn. Law enforcement officers will get those items from the business and escort them to their cars. #news3 pic.twitter.com/ntUada0DQX — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 20, 2018

WTS Paradigm and Esker employees were instructed not to speak with members of the media. News 3 did reach out to WTS Paradigm to request an interview but had not heard back as of Thursday evening.

Joy Froberg works at the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, close to WTS Paradigm.

"When we came back to work, yes, it was a lot quieter today.," Froberg said. "It was frightening that other people couldn't be back."

The building where the shooting happened remains closed as the investigation is underway.

Cesar Ordonez was working to replace the floors at a Middleton restaurant hit by flooding when the shooting happened.

"One of the employees ran in the building and he was like, 'Can you guys close the door? Close the door. Please close the door. There's a shooter. There's a shooter,'" Ordonez said.

He said it was a moment he and other people who work in the area won't soon forget.

"That hit home. I have kids myself, and I got home and hugged them. I was anxious to get the job done because I wanted to get home and hug my babies," Ordonez said.