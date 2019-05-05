Emotional Chris Farley tribute caps off Sandler's SNL return

NBC/Broadway Video Adam Sandler returned to host Saturday Night Live May 4, 2019. He sang about his relationship with Chris Farley.

NEW YORK CITY - Adam Sandler's "Saturday Night Live" return came to a close with a bittersweet tribute to his former castmate Chris Farley on Saturday.

Sandler and Farley both began their tenures at "SNL" together in 1990, and both were fired in 1995.

Farley, a Madison native, died of a drug overdose in 1997 at age 33.

Sandler performed the emotional tribute onstage, reminiscing about the experiences he and Farley shared as comedians while images of Farley's most iconic characters and sketches appeared on screen.

“He was a one-man party. You know who I’m talking about. I’m talking about my man, Chris Farley,” Sandler sang.

He also made references to Farley's struggles with substance abuse.

"We'd tell him, 'Slow down. You'll end up like Belushi and Candy,' He'd say, 'Those guys are my heroes. That's all fine and dandy,'" Sandler sang.

Scenes showing characters like Matt Foley, the Chippendale dancer and the Lunch Lady appeared on screen and in the song.

"When they ask me who's the funniest guy I ever knew, I tell 'em, hands down, without a doubt, it's you," Sandler concluded.

The song had appeared previously on Sandler's Netflix special, "100% Fresh."

