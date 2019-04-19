Emergency slow, no-wake ordered on Wisconsin River as area braces for major flood stage

PHOTOS: Wisconsin River expected to reach major flood stage Saturday Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

PORTAGE, Wis. - An emergency slow, no-wake order was put in place on the Wisconsin River in Columbia County as the area braces for major flood stage of the river.

Columbia County Emergency Management said Friday the zone includes the river from the Highway 33 bridge in Portage downstream to Lake Wisconsin.

Officials said Friday the river was at 17.64 feet and is expected to crest Saturday at 20.3 feet, which is considered major flood stage.

Residents who live in low-lying areas or along the river should monitor water levees and take action if necessary, according to a news release. Sandbags and sand are available to the public to fill at the Columbia County Highway Shop located at 338 West Old Highway 16 in Wyocena and at Sunset Park on Sunset Street in Portage.

Residents will need to bring their own shovels to fill bags, officials said.

