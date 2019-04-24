News

Emergency crews responding to crash near Dane

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 08:25 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 08:46 AM CDT

DANE, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a crash near the village of Dane in Dane County.

Dane County Dispatch says the crash happened near County Highway P and Wisconsin 113. South ound Highway P is currently blocked off. All lanes of Wisconsin 113 are open.

Dispatchers say three vehicles are involved. They received a call about the crash around 7:20 a.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration