Emergency crews responding to crash near Dane

DANE, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a crash near the village of Dane in Dane County.

Dane County Dispatch says the crash happened near County Highway P and Wisconsin 113. South ound Highway P is currently blocked off. All lanes of Wisconsin 113 are open.

Dispatchers say three vehicles are involved. They received a call about the crash around 7:20 a.m.

