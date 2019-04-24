Emergency crews responding to crash near Dane
DANE, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a crash near the village of Dane in Dane County.
Dane County Dispatch says the crash happened near County Highway P and Wisconsin 113. South ound Highway P is currently blocked off. All lanes of Wisconsin 113 are open.
Dispatchers say three vehicles are involved. They received a call about the crash around 7:20 a.m.
